With Summer days now officially here, people are looking to up-the-ante in terms of their wardrobe, and what better to make a statement with your fit, than by incorporating some dope accessories to set yourself apart from the crowd? If there's one Summer staple in terms of accessories, it's most definitely a hat. Though caps are most often the hat of choice for most people, why restrict yourself to one style? For those looking for something a little more unique, and eye-catching than just your standard cap or snapback, I introduce to you: the visor. A visor is basically a cap, but with the top part missing, which means you won't have to compromise a good hair day to make a statement. And one such company that is known for its extensive visor style headwear options is Gucci.

