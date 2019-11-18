Take A Daytrip Enlists Rico Nasty, Slowthai & ICECOLDBISHOP On "Lighthouse"

Take A Daytrip is responsible for some of the biggest bangers to come out in the past two years but he's slowly been establishing himself as an artist in his own right. The producer's released a handful of singles that have made waves this year such as "Louis" with Jesse and "Stressed" with Octavian. Now, he rallies up slowthai, Rico Nasty, and ICECOLDBISHOP for a brand new banger. The three collide on "Lighthouse," a bass-heavy anthem that treads the line of grime and American hip-hop carefully.

slowthai's had a major year with the release of his debut album, Nothing Great About Britain. The rapper's project was nominated Mercury Prize in the U.K. but ultimately lost to Dave's Psychodrama.

As for Rico, she's been teasing new music to follow up Anger Management with Kenny Beats.

Quotable Lyrics

You finna make me lose my cool

Choppa shake his block up like its 1992

Hit a pussy n***a turf and go crazy

He ain't seen me 'cause I came disguised as an old lady

Not affiliated, still, I'm not the one to play with

N***as killed the homies so we 'bout to Take A Daytrip

