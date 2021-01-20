Travis Scott recently got pretty generous with his team, gifting his inner circle iced-out Takashi Murakami-designed chains from Eliantte & Co. While the pieces are stunning, they were deemed "bootleg" by celebrity jeweler Ben Baller, who claimed that the necklaces were not co-signed by Murakami.

"Oh yeah. That piece ain't official Murakami if he didn't co-sign it or even know about it," wrote Ben Baller on Instagram. "Imagine making a piece without the actual artist's blessing. That's called 'bootleg'."

As it turns out, the artist actually did co-sign this. However, he specifies that he does not work closely with Eliantte, who produced the chains.

"Colabo w @travisscott," wrote Takashi Murakami on Instagram, sharing a FaceTime screenshot with the Houston rapper. "I designed the artwork for this Jesus piece for Travis Scott! *Please note that I have no affiliation with the jeweler who made the piece, nor was I involved in the production process."

As reported by Complex, a frustrated Ben Baller popped up in the comments, dropping two emojis for the world to theorize over.

Recently, La Flame has been caught up in rumors about a potential Verzuz match-up against Future. Future's manager responded to that speculation, clearing up the talk by saying, "I love verzuz but this isn’t true". Read more about that here.