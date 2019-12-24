For some people, when they hear the title King of Pop, only one person comes to mind: Michael Jackson. However, as a new generation grows into their creativity and performers of this current era are embedding themselves in music history, there are others who have been bestowed the same honor. Recently, there has been a debate among fans and even celebrities regarding Chris Brown being the new King of Pop. The Michael Jackson comparisons are undeniable, but some have argued that Breezy is more than deserving of the late icon's honor.

Now, a writer has suggested that there is another person worthy to take Michael Jackson's crown. Beyoncé may be the queen of the BeyHive, but this writer believes that she is the newly reigned King of Pop. "I wrote about how Beyoncé became one of the defining artists of the decade, a woman who started the 2010s as a well-regarded pop star but not yet a legend," the writer tweeted alongside a link to his article. "As the decade ends, Bey, in my opinion, can now credibly claim the title King of Pop."

The Jacksons may be one of the most controversial famous families in American history, but that doesn't mean they aren't as thick as thieves. Taj Jackson, Michael's nephew and a former member of the R&B group 3T, responded to Beyoncé allegedly taking over MJ's moniker. "The King of Pop title is not up for grabs," Taj wrote. "It was bestowed to Michael Jackson through decades of blood, sweat and tears. When Michael Jackson died, the title was cemented with him. King of Pop is synonymous with Michael Jackson, the same way The King is synonymous with Elvis."

Taj suggested that there are plenty of ways we can honor entertainers without coming for Michael Jackson's title. "Let’s create new titles for our black living legends like Beyoncé," he added. "Remember there is only one Godfather of Soul. One Queen of Soul. One High Priest of Soul. And only one King of Pop. 👍🏽" Do you agree?