Tainy Enlists Ozuna and Anuel AA For New Song "Adicto"

The rise of reggaeton has been evident in mainstream music. Ever since "Desposito" broke into the American market, it seemed like more and more artists from North America were embracing the sound. Not only that, but it also helped introduce Latin artists to a wider audience, especially since many of them began working with some high-profile hip-hop artists. Anuel AA and Ozuna are among those who've had hits Stateside with American artists. Now, the two artists join forces with Tainy on the new single, "Adicto."

Producer Tainy has been in the game for a minute but as he continues to become a major name in the reggaeton scene, he enlists Ozuna and Anuel AA for his new song, "Adicto." It's a bit slower than what you might expect. Anuel and Ozuna deliver more of a love ballad on the song while flexing some infectious melodies.

Quotable Lyrics

Dame otro amanecer

Viendo la noche desaparecer

Y yo no sé si tú eres infiel, pero contigo quiero hacer

Lo que hicimo' aquella vez

