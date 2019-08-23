mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tainy Enlists Ozuna and Anuel AA For New Song "Adicto"

Aron A.
August 22, 2019 20:46
528 Views
33
1
CoverCover

Adicto
Tainy Feat. Anuel AA & Ozuna

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
40% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Tainy comes through with some new vibes on his latest single.


The rise of reggaeton has been evident in mainstream music. Ever since "Desposito" broke into the American market, it seemed like more and more artists from North America were embracing the sound. Not only that, but it also helped introduce Latin artists to a wider audience, especially since many of them began working with some high-profile hip-hop artists. Anuel AA and Ozuna are among those who've had hits Stateside with American artists. Now, the two artists join forces with Tainy on the new single, "Adicto."

Producer Tainy has been in the game for a minute but as he continues to become a major name in the reggaeton scene, he enlists Ozuna and Anuel AA for his new song, "Adicto." It's a bit slower than what you might expect. Anuel and Ozuna deliver more of a love ballad on the song while flexing some infectious melodies.

Quotable Lyrics
Dame otro amanecer
Viendo la noche desaparecer
Y yo no sé si tú eres infiel, pero contigo quiero hacer
Lo que hicimo' aquella vez 

Tainy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  3
  1
  528
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Tainy Anuel AA Ozuna new song new track reggaeton
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tainy Enlists Ozuna and Anuel AA For New Song "Adicto"
33
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject