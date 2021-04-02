Taina Williams, daughter of Love and Hip-Hop: New York star Emily Bustamante and G Herbo’s fiance, celebrated her birthday by sharing a new set of gorgeous maternity photos to her Instagram on Thursday, April 1. In her caption, Taina wrote, “Happy birthday to me. In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years... 23 & feeling so blessed.”

The model sported a black suit with no top underneath to emphasize her baby bump and clear double-hooped earrings accented by gold beading. The look was completed with a stunning nude makeup look, and Taina’s followers went crazy for the pregnancy glow and overall confidence. While the gender of the baby has yet to be revealed, fans speculate that the couple may be having a girl after Herbo slipped up on an Instagram live session possibly sharing too much information. Neither of them has addressed the clip.

Recently, the model started building a home with Herbo taking their relationship to the next level. The pair have been sharing sneak peeks of their dream home sharing that they have already finished the first floor and they’re extremely excited for the outcome of their personalized palace.

Herbo previously had a son, Yosohn Wright, with his ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher, making this his second child and Taina’s first. The model is expected to give birth sometime in April 2021.