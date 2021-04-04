G Herbo and his current beau Taina Williams were rumored to be expecting a child together at the tail end of last year. While entirely speculative at first, the Chicago rapper's lawyer later confirmed in obtained court documents in December that the news was true. Soon thereafter, the daughter of Love & Hip Hop alum Emily Bustamante began to publically flaunt her growing baby bump. Days after Herbo accidentally revealed they were expecting a baby boy while on Instagram live, Taina confirmed the news in an open letter addressed to the unborn child.

Sharing more dazzling maternity shots, the influencer penned an open letter to her unborn son. "To my Son," addressed Taina. "I can’t promise you that dark clouds will never hover over our lives or that the future will bring us many rainbows. I can’t promise you that tomorrows will be perfect or that life will be easy.."

She went on to write, "I can promise that I’ll willingly be your protector, your advisor, your counselor, your mom, your friend, your everything.” The announcement follows G Herbo accidentally revealing the baby's gender while engaging with fans on Instagram live.

Hopefully, G Herbo's legal woes are at least somewhat resolved by the arrival of their bundle of joy. If you recall, the rapper was named in a $1.5 million federal fraud cause along with members of his crew for allegedly racking up the tab by using fake IDs and stolen credit card information to purchase luxury items. A judge in the case recently granted Herb permission to communicate with other members of his crew he was previously not allowed to contact because of the conditions of his bond release.

The baby will become G Herbo's second child and second son. He shares an older son with ex Ariana Fletcher named Yosohn, who was born in 2018.

Congrats to the couple!