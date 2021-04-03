She may be busy preparing for the arrival of her firstborn, but Taina Williams carved out time to shut down rumors. Recently, G Herbo was on Instagram Live while speaking to his pregnant fiancé and during the chat, they reminisced on the early days before they officially decided to be a couple. They spoke about how they "talked" for a while before meeting and Herbo referred to their child as a "he," leaving the public to believe that they are having a son. Hollywood Unlocked shared the video along with a caption that rubbed Taina the wrong way.

In the caption, it stated that Herbo "not only suggested that & #TainaWilliams were talking while he was with #AriFletcher, but also revealed his unborn's gender." Taina slid into their comments to shut down the gossip. "Lies lies & lies," she reportedly wrote. "I'm sick of y'all trying to make me look bad," she added. "[And] coming up with y'all own timelines."

G Herbo and Ari announced their breakup in 2018 after dating for years. At the time, Herbo and Taina faced cheating accusations after the rapper was called out on Instagram, but they both have denied the allegations. Chec