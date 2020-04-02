For those that have to spend their birthday under quarantine, things can be a little grim. There have been plenty of March and April babies who have taken to social media to lament about having to spend their special days indoors, but many are doing their best to not complain. Fabolous and Emily B's daughter Taina Williams turned 22-years-old on April Fool's Day, so her boyfriend G Herrbo made sure her big day was one to remember.

Taina kicked off her birthday with a sexy photo she shared to her Instagram. In it, the birthday girl poses in a dress that laces up in the back. In other flicks from her celebration, Taina is shown standing in front of her brand new, 2020 Mercedes-Benz G63 that was given to her by G Herbo. He gave a tour of the vehicle on his Instagram Story as Taina sat the in the driver's seat.

"Cake, Cake, Cake, Cake 🎂🎉 Happy 22nd birthday to meeee grateful for another year 🎀 #quarantinebirthday 😩," Taina wrote in the caption to one of her photos. In another, she said, "My quarantine bday littttttt 😂❤️ @nolimitherbo thank you for making my birthday so special even while on lockdown ! I love you sooo much ❤️❤️😭 #bigbodyyy." Check out Taina Williams enjoying her birthday below.