G Herbo and Taina Williams are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their second baby together. Last Christmas, the couple announced that they're expecting again, just seven months after welcoming their son, Essex.

The pair shared the good news with their friends and fans via a heartwarming holiday video, which opened up with the 24-year-old taking a pregnancy test, and after finding out it's positive, promptly FaceTiming her rapper fiancé so he can join her in celebrating.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

G Herbo didn't hold back in showering his unborn daugher with presents, purchasing matching Chanel bags for the baby and her mother, and over the weekend, he went all out with a pretty in pink baby shower for his budding family.

The pair got all glammed up for the big day, Williams rubbing her bump – which looks ready to burst at any moment – that was covered by a baby pink dress as her man kept close by her side, even keeping his hand on her booty in some clips that have been shared on social media.





For his part, the soon-to-be father of three wore a hot pink suit, sharply paired with clean white sneakers, a white undershirt, and a classic chain; both parents perfectly coordinated with one another, and the beautiful, festive decor – check it out above.





In other news, at the end of March, G Herbo's other baby mama, Ari Fletcher came forward with some heinous accusations against the couple – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.