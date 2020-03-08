Netflix has announced that filmmaker, Taika Waititi will be curating two animated renditions of Charlie & The Chocolate Factory for the world-renowned streaming service. Waititi has directed a plethora of films but is probably most known for directing films like Thor: Ragnarok, Boy, Hunt for Wilderpeople, and What We Do in the Shadows. The 44-year-old recently took home the Oscar Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on Jojo Rabbit and just wrapped up filming Searchlight Pictures’ soccer comedy Next Goal Wins, featuring actors Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Armie Hammer, and Beulah Koale. Now, Taiki Waititi is establishing a lucrative relationship with one of the most profitable streaming services known in Netflix.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Taika Waititi will be recreating Roald Dahl’s 1964 children’s book Charlie & the Chocolate Factory with one series focusing on the life and times of Willy Wonka's notorious Oompa-Loompas. While the alternative animated series feature topic has yet to be revealed.

In 2018, Netflix finalized a deal with Roald Dahl's estate to curate content based on his creations. Waititi is the first to agree to a deal to readapt Dahl's fantasy world on the streaming platform. Melissa Cobb, Netflix’s Vice President of Original Animation, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter revealing their future endeavors with Waititi, stating:

"I grew up reading Dahl stories and lived large parts of my young life in those magical worlds, so finding just the right creative partner to bring Willy Wonka, Charlie and the Oompa-Loompas to life in animation was a daunting task...until Taika walked into the room. Then, it was really obvious. If Dahl had created a character of a filmmaker to adapt his work, I'm pretty sure he would have created Taika."

Netflix is also looking to develop series and content based on Matilda, The BFG, The Twits, and more. Check out Taika Waititi's Oscar acceptance speech for Jojo Rabbit in the video provided below.