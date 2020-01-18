Taika Waititi is one of the most sought after directors right now. He was launched into pop culture fame after directing Thor: Ragnarok, which retooled the franchise and thrust Thor into the spotlight after two lackluster previous films. Then, Waititi directed JoJo Rabbit, which was earned critical acclaim and several award nominations. Now, it's being reported that Waititi may get his own Star Wars film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Waititi has been approached about helming a film in the galaxy far, far away. It is unclear if this new film will be the same Star Wars movie that Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige will be working on, but it would make sense. Feige and Waititi worked together on Ragnarok, and Feige's vision for the future of Star Wars will undoubtedly have him guiding an expanded universe in the same way he did with the MCU. Waititi directed the final episode of The Mandalorian, the Disney+ hit that spawned The Child, or Baby Yoda as the internet has dubbed him. He also voiced the beloved droid character IG-11, who turns from a villain into The Child's guardian in the final episode. What do you think about Waititi getting his own Star Wars film?