Saturday night's Poirier v McGregor 3 event has seen some ring-rocking matches, but very few came close to matching the excitement of "Bam Bam" Tai Tuivasa going up against the "Prince Of War" Greg Hardy.

Tuivasa came out on top with a total of 11 strikes in the 1:07 it took him to give Hardy the TKO treatment, and he chose no better way to celebrate than by channeling his inner Stone Cold Steve Austin and drinking beer out of his Nike kicks.



Image: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Australian athlete's swift success brought him his 13th victory after the first-round win, but things were starting to look a bit shaky for Tuivasa at first. Hardy was able to land a right hook early, but soon after got hit with a left hook himself that sent him seeing stars. Not only did Tai gulp down beer inside the ring using Nike shoes, he even took things a step further and grabbed a colorful pair of AF1s to get even more lit with the fans in the crowd. On one of the most exciting nights in summer sports, it's doesn't hurt to see some entertainment on the side as well.

Take a look at how Fox News sums up these outcomes for both Tuivasa and Hardy below:

"It is Tuivasa’s third consecutive win. He defeated Harry Hunsucker, via technical knockout at UFC on ESPN 21 in March. Last October, he knocked out Stefan Struve. He is not in the Top 14 in the latest UFC heavyweight rankings but another victory could make him a legitimate contender for the belt.

Hardy is on a two-right losing streak. He has not won since beat Maurice Greene by technical knockout at UFC Fight Night 181."

Take a look below at some of the funniest reactions we saw on Twitter to Tai Tuivasa going Stone Cold shoey following his KO win at UFC 264: