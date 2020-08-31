Joe Budden's ex-girlfriend Tahiry Jose recently appeared on Hollywood Unlocked where she opened up about the dark realities of their relationship. Tahiry initially explained the volatile state of their relationship currently, saying she has "forgiven everything he did" even though he's "pretty much unpredictable." While she initially began discussing the incident on Marriage Bootcamp with Vado, the conversation drifted towards the alleged violence she endured at the hands of Joe.

"I think that they way I was dealing with being in a relationship with Joe was just tucking it, hiding it ’cause I can’t stop. I have to keep going because people rely on me ’cause I have to handle stuff, ’cause I have to grow in this business, ’cause I’m not going to fold," she said around the 50-minute mark before detailing the extent of the abuse she dealt with.

“I don't go around throwing apples or fighting a man. I’ve been beaten before,” she said, revealing that she had a fractured nose and a fractured rib. She said both of those injuries sustained because "somebody was sending him a message," despite her pleas to stop beefing with people.

"And he hit me on that nose, then pushed me down a flight of stairs," she continued. "I remember having to talk him out of letting me go that day. I remember having a plan to leave because the reason he was so upset was because I was already leaving. Looking through my phone and shit. But I had already told him. 'give me two weeks to pack up my things.' He agreed to it and then started looking through my phone. Next thing you know, I got woken up by him dragging me by my ankle. I managed to get up from that floor."

Tahiry explained that men will often begin with abusing a woman before ever putting their hands on them. "It started with verbal abuse, emotional abuse and it eventually turned to that. I still fear for my safety. He hurt me bad and I just stayed quiet. I went to the hospital and he sat next to me. I lied to the doctors and said I was cleaning a cabinet and fell in the kitchen. And then he rapped about it," she said in reference to Joe's song.

Watch the full episode below.

[Via]