Her violent altercation with rapper Vado on Marriage Boot Camp caused controversy and Tahiry is still feeling the effects of their appearance on the show. Viewers were divided as to who was responsible for their incidents, as Tahiry threw an apple at Vado and he, in turn, later grabbed at her shirt collar in anger. Later, Tahiry would come forward to accuse ex-boyfriend Joe Budden of domestic abuse but he would share on his podcast that she assaulted him.



Sergi Alexander / Stringer / Getty Images

In a recent interview, Tahiry once again spoke about the alleged domestic violence she's endured and the difficulty with navigating her emotions while being scrutinized under a microscope. The model also addressed the accusations that she is rude and aggressive—allegations that were shared by Budden and Tahiry's Love & Hip Hop New York castmate, Jonathan Fernandez.

“I think that’s the biggest misconception that you know, at least for me, that I’m a fighter when I’m actually a lover, and you know, gotten bullied to the point where I just kind of looked the other way until I woke up and I was like, ‘I’ve had it. I’ve had the little jokes, I’ve had the little lies, I’ve had it,'" said Tahiry. "Like, stop. But, you know, the world believes whatever they want to believe. I’m fine. I know what happened. My God knows what happened. He knows what happened. That’s why I don’t care.”

“So Tahiry’s aggressive. Yeah, I’m loud. I’m Dominican, I’m short, I’m rough," she added. "I’m aggressive, but I never put my hands on you. You know what I'm saying? But people don’t know that. People just see what they see and that’s okay, too, you know what I’m saying? I know I can sleep at night. It’s like people to say that but that’s like saying I wore a short dress so I deserved to get raped. That's not true."

Tahiry claims that her attitude comes from "being abused," so she's decided to heal herself through therapy. "I don’t believe that a man should ever put his hands on a woman. And vice versa, a woman should never put her hands on a man.” After the backlash and witnessing other instances of abuse in the news, Tahiry states it all took its toll.

“I was f*cked up," said Tahiry. "I was living it. The whole Megan [Thee Stallion] thing, every time you see that sh*t come up. Every time you see one of these guys put their hands on a woman. I sat here and watched the world still f*ck with them and still give them a deal. Or they get away with denying it or whatever the case is. It's hurtful to watch."

Watch her interview in full below.