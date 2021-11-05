The news heard 'round the internet had to do with Joe Budden's sexuality. A clip of The Joe Budden Podcast was shared on the internet showing Budden saying he liked both men and women without context, causing social media users to run with the narrative. In reality, Budden and his co-hosts were discussing DaBaby's mending fences with Rolling Loud and embarking on a tour hosted by festival organizers.

As Budden spoke about the LBTQIA+ organization clapping back at TMZ for allegedly misquoting their representative during their interview stating that they had forgiven DaBaby, Budden uttered the "I'm bisexual... Spread the word." He wasn't speaking about himself.

After going viral for allegedly being bisexual, Budden returned to acknowledge that the word had certainly been spread. Hours ago, his ex-girlfriend Tahiry José hopped on Twitter with commentary about the online moment, denying that Budden liked men sexually while also calling him out once again for allegedly being abusive.

"Joey May be a women beater but far from Bi… and Vado better stop calling , DM’ing me and popping up to my old crib. I’m jus saying [yawn emoji]," she tweeted. Her romance with Budden was played out in excruciating detail on Love & Hip Hop many years ago. "Na, i would’ve known! We did things. & ’m submissive…. ONLY IN BED! So that’s a hard pass. No point intended. Lol."

"I’ve put the past behind me….THANK YOU THERAPY…. Phone please stop ringing!!!! He’s a calculated person, a smart person, so smart , it’s hurts him a lot of the times! stay tuned!" She called the ruckus "click bait" but added if Budden wants to try new things, he should be able to. Check out her tweets below.