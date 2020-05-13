Zone Radio
- BeefSwizz Beatz Calls Drake "P*ssy Boy" To Busta Rhymes; Drake's Crew RespondsSwizz Beatz repeatedly dissed Drake on Zone Radio with Busta Rhymes, leading some of Drake's closest allies to respond.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSwizz Beatz Wants To Give Artists Who Launched Hip Hop A Million Dollars EachSwizz Beatz not only wants to give a minimum of one million dollars to artists like Melle Mel and the Sugar Hill Gang, but he believes rappers should be paying taxes to them, as well.By Erika Marie