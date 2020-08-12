XXL 2020 Freshman Class
- MusicPolo G Holds It Down With 2020 XXL Freshman FreestylePolo G's 2020 XXL Freshman Freestyle has arrived, putting his strong imagery and emotional delivery on display. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDon Toliver Isn't An XXL Freshman Because He Didn't Want To ParticipateXXL's editor-in-chief says that Don Toliver told them he'd pose for the cover but didn't want to do freestyles, cyphers, or concerts.By Erika Marie
- MusicPop Smoke Was "First" In XXL's 2020 Class, Couldn't Be Added PosthumouslyThe publication stated that due to "circumstances out of our control," Pop Smoke's name couldn't be included on this year's list.By Erika Marie