Lil Wop Shares That They're Transitioning On Instagram
The former 1017 rapper previously made waves for his outfit choices.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
May 19, 2023
Baby Stone Gorillas Drop New Song, "WOP"
Their new mixtape, "The Military," is set to arrive on February 10.
By
Isaac Fontes
Jan 07, 2023
