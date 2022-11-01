Wonder Man
TV
New Marvel "Wonder Man" Series To Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
The “Aquaman” actor is ready to make his debut in the Marvel comic universe. Will it be more “clown work,” like his time at the DCU? We’ll have to wait and see.
By
Balen Mautone
Nov 01, 2022
