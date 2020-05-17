wifi connection
Music
Nelly & Ludacris Verzuz Battle Got Some Priceless Reactions
Nelly got clowned for his poor Internet connection and failure to play the "hits only" during his Verzuz battle with Ludacris, but he appeared to be completely unbothered.
By
Lynn S.
May 17, 2020
