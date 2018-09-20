when is carter v dropping
- MusicLil Wayne Announces "Tha Carter V" Release DateLil Wayne shared a pre-order link for his highly-anticipated album "Tha Carter V."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Making Announcement Today; Could It Be "Carter V" Release Date?If it isn't related to "Carter V," we might all go insane.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne "Tha Carter V" Tracklist Seemingly Confirmed By Cool & DreThe producers say they worked on "Scottie Pippen" and seemingly confirm "Carter V" tracklist.By Alex Zidel
- MusicIs Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" Really Dropping At Midnight?Lil Wayne's anticipated "Carter V" may finally be upon us, but we've been hurt before.By Mitch Findlay