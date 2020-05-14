Wheezy Outta Here
Music
Lil Wayne Thought "Wheezy Outta Here" Tag Was Future Shouting Him Out
Lil Wayne admitted that when he heard producer Wheezy's "Wheezy Outta Here" tag at the beginning of rap songs, he thought Future was just always shouting him out.
By
Erika Marie
May 14, 2020
