Music
AZ Chike Talks Kendrick Lamar “peekaboo,” Getting Roasted By ScHoolboy Q & West Coast Unity
After delivering back-to-back standout verses on ScHoolboy Q’s "Blue Lips" and Kendrick Lamar’s "GNX," AZ Chike has solidified himself as one of Los Angeles’ most exciting rap voices. He shares a hilarious story about the now-famous group photo from Kendrick’s The Pop Out, his initial fear of signing a record deal, and gaining support of West Coast legends.
By
Aron A.
March 27, 2025
