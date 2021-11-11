wedding dress
- WrestlingWWE News: Wrestler Appears At Live Event In Actual Wedding DressWWE News: Discover how WWE Superstar Shotzi wowed fans by wrestling in her wedding dress.By Jake Skudder
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Buys Wedding Dress, Says She's Getting MarriedEven though Blueface said he doesn't want to get married, fans can't help but wonder at what's going on behind the scenes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- AnticsKid Cudi's Wedding Dress Has Twitter Wondering What Boosie Is ThinkingKid Cudi stepped out in a wedding-inspired gown at the 2021 CFDA Awards, sparking lots of different reactions online.By Alex Zidel