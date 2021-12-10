We Set The Trends
- MusicJim Jones & DJ Drama Share "We Set The Trends" TracklistMigos, Fivio Foreign, Pressa, Dave East, and more are expected to appear on Jim Jones & DJ Drama's forthcoming project, "We Set The Trends." By Aron A.
- Original ContentJim Jones Details The Dipset Influence, Talks Kanye's "Donda" & "Drink Champs," & MoreJim Jones joins us for "12 Days Of Christmas" to discuss his second Gangsta Grillz project, evolving with the ever-changing music industry, and his reaction to Kanye West's "DONDA" album.By Aron A.
- NewsJim Jones Taps Migos For "We Set The Trends" SingleThe song is the title track from Jones and DJ Drama's "Gangsta Grillz" mixtape.By Erika Marie