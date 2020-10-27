Walter Wallace Jr.
- NewsFamily Of Walter Wallace Jr. Called For Ambulance, Not Police: ReportThe parents of slain Walter Wallace Jr. said that they called for an ambulance to respond to their home because their son was suffering from a "mental health crisis."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsMeek Mill Speaks Out Following Walter Wallace's Shooting Death In PhiladelphiaWalter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man, was shot by police in front of his mother in Philadelphia.By Alex Zidel
- RandomPhilly Protestors Clash With Police After Mentally Ill Black Man Was KilledWalter Wallace Jr. was shot and killed by police, and now Philadelphia residents have taken to the streets.By Erika Marie