Walker Kessler

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Stephen A. Smith Sparks Backlash With "3 White Dudes" Take On Lakers
A discussion about the Lakers' offseason took an unexpected turn after Stephen A. Smith questioned the team's new core on racial grounds.
By
Erika Marie
July 02, 2026