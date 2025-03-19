wale blanco

News
Wale Shares Melancholic Single "Blanco" Amid Album Buzz
Wale has become more and more elusive over the last couple of years, but he's back and giving us a much-needed introspective cut.
By
Zachary Horvath
March 19, 2025
