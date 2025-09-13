News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Voices of Free
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Clipse & John Legend Perform “The Birds Don’t Sing” As 1st Rap Act Ever At The Vatican
Clipse is the first hip hop act ever to perform at The Vatican. They created their latest album with Pharrell Williams in France.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
September 13, 2025
593 Views