virtual event

- MusicTory Lanez Unveils Plans For R&B "Playboy" Virtual Concert: "Real, Raw, & Direct"Prepare to hear Lanez in his purest form belting out "real vocals and emotion" this weekend.By Erika Marie
- MusicBET Awards To Be Held Virtually This YearThe ceremony is set to take place Sunday, June 28th. By Madusa S.
- MusicJhené Aiko & H.E.R. Perform "B.S." On BET's COVID-19 Relief SpecialJhené Aiko and H.E.R. performed an acoustic version of their duet, "B.S.," on BET's virtual COVID -19 relief special, "SOS: Saving Our Selves."By Lynn S.