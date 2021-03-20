VCU
Sports
Oregon Advances After VCU Matchup Ruled No-Contest Due To COVID-19 Protocols
Oregon will advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after their matchup with VCU was declared no-contest.
By
Cole Blake
Mar 20, 2021
