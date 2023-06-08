Valorant
- GamingIs Valorant On Xbox? (Updated October 2023)Explore the current status of Valorant on Xbox, its potential release, and alternatives available for console players. Stay updated!By Jake Skudder
- SportsThe Guard Coach Asks Ben Affleck And Elon Musk For Help After VCT Americas Partnership Falls ThroughJoshRT is hoping to find a new org for his roster to play under.By Ben Mock
- SportsVALORANT Player "Twisten" Dies At 19The esports world is mourning the loss of a bright, young talent.By Ben Mock