USEE4YOURSELF
IDK & Young Thug Link For "PradadaBang"
IDK's album "USEE4YOURSELF" is slated to arrive next week.
Erika Marie
Jul 02, 2021
IDK & Offset Want To Make Your Body Move With "Shoot My Shot"
They also dropped the twerk-filled music video to their collab.
Erika Marie
Apr 16, 2021
