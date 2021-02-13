University of New Hampshire
White Professor Resigns After Posing As Female Immigrant Of Color On Twitter
A white chemistry professor has resigned after impersonating a female immigrant of color on Twitter to make racist and sexist comments.
Cole Blake
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe
