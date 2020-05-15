universal hip hop museum
- PoliticsEric Adams Declares Himself As New York's First "Hip-Hop Mayor"Eric Adams has had an interesting start to his Mayoral tenure.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDMX To Be Honored In Universal Hip Hop MuseumThe late rap icon will be honored during the 2023 opening of the museum. By Madusa S.
- MusicJadakiss, Chuck D, Rakim, & More To Attend The Last Poets' Virtual Hip Hop EventJadakiss, Chuck D, Rakim, and more will serve as special guests for “Bridging The Gap: An Evening of Conversation with the Last Poets."By Lynn S.