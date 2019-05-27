uncle dennis
- SportsNBA Set To Investigate Kawhi Leonard's Clippers SigningA man is suing the Clippers and Jerry West after allegedly refusing to pay him $2.5 million for his role in bringing Kawhi Leonard to L.A.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKawhi Leonard's Insane Free Agency Demands Revealed In New ReportUncle Dennis has something to do with this.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKawhi Leonard's Uncle Dennis Allegedly Violated CBA With Free Agency Requests: ReportStephen A. Smith says Uncle Dennis was asking for houses and planes.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKawhi Leonard Reportedly Told Magic Johnson His Demands For The LakersLeonard wants to bring his own staff with him.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKawhi Leonard's Uncle Dennis Comments On Decision To Leave SpursLeonard demanded a trade out of San Antonio after the mismanagement of his injury.By Alexander Cole