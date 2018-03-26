unarmed
- CrimeGrand Jury To Determine Charges In Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Black JoggerA grand jury will decide whether criminal charges will be pressed in the fatally shooting of an unnarmed black man, Ahmaud Arbery, in Georgia.By Lynn S.
- SocietyUnarmed Hero Stops Mosque Attack In Norway By Wrestling GunmanAuthorities believe the unidentified attacker held white supremacist views.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyPolice Officer Who Shot Unarmed Man Is Fired During InvestigationSergeant Blake has lost his job in the NYPD.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyNurse Fired For Saying Stephon Clark "Deserved" To Die Raises Over $22K For BillsFaith Linthicum has since deleted her Facebook comment. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyStephon Clark Was Unarmed & Shot 20 Times: His Family Wants JusticeStephon Clark was carrying a cell phone when police unloaded. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyStephon Clark's Death Sparks NBA & Public Protests About Police BrutalityThis latest tragedy is inciting a call to action across the nation. By David Saric