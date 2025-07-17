News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
UK Rappers Vs. USA Rappers
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Skepta Kicks Off "Round 2" Against Joyner Lucas With A Scathing Response To "Nobody Cares"
Skepta fired the first shot in the UK vs. USA rap battle against first responder Joyner Lucas with "Friendly Fire."
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
July 17, 2025
986 Views