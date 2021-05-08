twitter hacked
- AnticsJoyner Lucas Deletes Tweets About MGK & Lollapalooza, Says Russians Hacked HimJoyner Lucas uses the most played-out excuse to explain his Twitter rant about Machine Gun Kelly and Lollapalooza.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsSlim Jxmmi Says Twitter Was Hacked After Post About "Smashing Pornstars"Slim Jxmmi says his Twitter was hacked after posting about "smashing pornstars" in Las Vegas.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRubi Rose's Hacker Exposes Thirsty DMs From Kodak Black & Lil Reese, Twitter ReactsMemes flew far and wide on the platform after a hacker leaked the messages. By Madusa S.