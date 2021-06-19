twitter ban
- Pop CultureYe Invited To Holocaust Museum, Elon Musk Spoke With Him About Jewish TweetThe Tesla CEO said he felt as though his rapper friend took his concerns "to heart."By Hayley Hynes
- TechYe Banned From Twitter, Lizzo Claps Back At Weight Loss CommentsThe father of four has reportedly now been banned from both Twitter and Instagram for making anti-Semitic comments.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsBarstool Sports' Dave Portnoy Receives Short-Lived Twitter BanBarstool Sports fans were quick to lash out at Twitter following the suspension.By Alexander Cole