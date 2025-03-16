News
Twisted Black
Songs
Twisted Black & Mo3 Tells The Story Of Dallas All-Star Era In New Song "I Tried"
Twisted Black finally collaborates with Mo3 to narrate Dallas-Fort Worth's rise of superstars Yella Beezy, Trapboy Freddy, & Mo3.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
14 mins ago