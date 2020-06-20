tulsa rally
- PoliticsTrump Reportedly Yelled At Aides Over Low Turnout In TulsaTrump was reportedly furious and went off on his aides after the low turnout at the Tulsa rally.By Aron A.
- Politics6 Trump Staffers Test Positive For COVID-19 Prior To Tulsa RallySeveral staff members scheduled to work Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa have tested positive for COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTulsa Woman Wearing "I Can't Breathe" Shirt Arrested At Trump RallySheila Buck, who had a ticket to Trump's rally in Tulsa, was arrested for obstruction after refusing to leave the rally.By Aron A.