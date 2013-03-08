trouble man
- NewsT.I. Will Most Likely Change Album Title Of "Trouble Man II"T.I. says he may delay the "Trouble Man: He Who Wears The Crown" album title for something more theatrical.By Rose Lilah
- NewsT.I. Says "Trouble Man: He Who Wears The Crown" Will Release In DecemberIn a recent interview, T.I. reveals that his upcoming album, "Trouble Man", will be released in December.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsT.I. Says "Trouble Man" Sequel Is "60-70% Done," Speaks On Hustle Gang CompilationT.I. talks about the sequel to "Trouble Man," as well as the upcoming Hustle Gang collaborative album.By Rose Lilah