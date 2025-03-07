News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
trillian
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Trillian, Busta Rhymes’s Son, Prepares To Inherit The Throne: On NLE Choppa Collab, Lyrically Sparring With His Dad & The Significance Of Lil Wayne’s “10,000 Bars”
Busta Rhymes' son Trillian opens up about his single "Show Me Your Love" ft. NLE Choppa, his aspirations as a CEO, and the pressure of carrying his father's legacy while forging his own path.
By
Aron A.
March 07, 2025
2.2K Views