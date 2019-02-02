trade demand
- SportsAnthony Davis Claims He Has No Regrets Over Pelicans Trade DemandAD wanted to do what was best for his career.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Davis Doesn't Regret Trade Request: "It's Over With Now"Davis is waiting for what the future holds.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James And Anthony Davis Seen Partying During All-Star WeekendThe rumors just keep floating.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Anthony Davis Should Have Handled Things DifferentlyAbdul-Jabbar knows what Davis is going through.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Davis' Father Urges Him Not To Join Boston CelticsAnthony Davis Sr. doesn't see any loyalty in the Boston Celtics' organization.By Devin Ch