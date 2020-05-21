towel
- MusicDrake Has Heated Confrontation With Fan At One Of His ShowsDon't play with Drake's towel throws.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Share Sexy Towel Picture: "My Heart Is Yours"Megan Fox shares a picture of her and Machine Gun Kelly following a steamy shower.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Shares BTS Footage Of Megan Fox In A TowelMachine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox wear next to nothing in some behind the scenes footage from MGK's "Bloody Valentine" music video shoot.By Lynn S.