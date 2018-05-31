top 200
- NumbersPolo G's "Hall Of Fame" Outperforms First Week Sales Projections & Debuts At No. 1The news isn't entirely surprising.By Madusa S.
- NumbersLil Wayne Secures No.1 Album On Billboard Charts With "Funeral"Lil Wayne had an impressive week on the charts.By Cole Blake
- MusicDreamville's "Revenge of the Dreamers III" Debuts As Billboard's No. 1 AlbumJ. Cole's gambit paid off BIG TIME.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Nas X's First Week Sales Are In For His "7 EP"Lil Nas X places second in a close battle for Billboard supremacy.By Devin Ch
- Music21 Savage Debuts At No. 1 With "I Am > I Was""I Am > I Was" is 21 Savage's 1st album to garner top spot on the Billboard 200.By Devin Ch
- MusicGucci Mane Clinches 5th Top 10 Album With "Evil Genius"Gucci Mane extends his streak to 21 successive charting positions.By Devin Ch
- NumbersTravis Scott's "Astroworld" Overtakes Drake For #1 On Billboard Albums ChartTravis Scott scores the 2nd largest debut in 2018 according to Billboard.By Devin Ch
- MusicHere Are The Top 200 "Lil" Rappers Currently On Spotify"Lil" rappers are making a big impact on Spotify. By Matthew Parizot