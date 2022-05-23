Time's 100 Most Influential
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Details Friendship With Pete Davidson, Calls Him "Daring, Thoughtful"The rapper shares the story of first meeting Davidson on FaceTime & reveals that it was Davidson who "pushed" for Harlow's "SNL" appearance.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureQuestlove Reacts To Being Named To The Time 100 List: "One Of The Coolest Honors Ever"Questlove responded to being selected for Time magazine's 100 most influential list while praising the creator of Wordle.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMary J. Blige Listed As One Of Time's 100 Most Influential People, Nas CelebratesMary J. Blige has been selected as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people and Nas wrote her profile for the outlet.By Cole Blake