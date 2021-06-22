This is Pop
- MusicUsher Confirms That He & T-Pain Are On Good TermsUsher echoes T-Pain's sentiment that there is still love and respect between the two R&B artists.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicT-Pain Says He Still Loves & Respects Usher Despite Mean CommentsT-Pain recently discussed the impact that Usher's comments in 2013 had on him.By Aron A.
- MusicUsher Becomes Social Media Pariah Over T-Pain Remarks & Fans Demand An ApologyT-Pain recently revealed he fell into a depression after Usher told him his use of auto-tune "f*cked up music" for "real singers."By Erika Marie